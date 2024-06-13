FromSoft Word
The Dark Souls of word processors. One typo, and it's game over.
created by:
|Updated
|4 days ago
|Published
|7 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Woe Industries
|Genre
|Survival
|Tags
|Atmospheric, Dark, Dark Fantasy, Funny, Horror, Indie, Roguelike, Short, Souls-like, Text based
Comments
lmao can't write elden ring
I can't write about my pyromancer's pyromancy!
it should probably accept k***ht and a load of other DS terms too.
I get "null function or function signature mismatch" after the loading bar fills. Has anyone else got this? :(
Too north american to me, but good anyways hahaha
'App' is a typo? Which dictionary is being used?
The "Git Gud" dictionary
it recognizes bisexual, but demigirl is a typo. lol.
Nice game
My Pb 354 so far
cant wait to see fromsoftword : 2
Fatal Type: Grey
Tsk!
Sorry, American spelling only (no one said it would be fair)
Incredible game! Suggestion: I want to see my "text file" on death, including typo. For screenshot potential, mainly.
Check out our new final score screen!
Pretty funny. Wrote a game intro and exported it before I noticed the death-on-typo thing. Because the export is a text file, it doesn't save the font :(
For more FromSoft vibes, you should let the player save every 50-100 words (or maybe on paragraph breaks?) and then reset to the last save point on a typo. Could be pretty good ;)
Can't write dates with this in any format, they're considered typos.
Thanks for the heads up! Dates are now good to go.