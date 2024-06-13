The Dark Souls of word processors. One typo, and it's game over.


Vaportone17 hours ago

lmao can't write elden ring

FarAwayTrains1 day ago (1 edit)

I can't write about my pyromancer's pyromancy!

it should probably accept k***ht and a load of other DS terms too.

Emotion Theory2 days ago

I get "null function or function signature mismatch" after the loading bar fills.  Has anyone else got this? :(

Nikkilenfent2 days ago

Too north american to me, but good anyways hahaha

80sBunny3 days ago

'App' is a typo? Which dictionary is being used?

Grototowhotookmyname72 days ago

The "Git Gud" dictionary

JuliaNightmare4 days ago

it recognizes bisexual, but demigirl is a typo. lol.

Grototowhotookmyname75 days ago(+2)

Nice game
My Pb 354 so far

cant wait to see fromsoftword : 2

Shar_ds5 days ago(+2)

Fatal Type: Grey

Tsk!

Woe Industries5 days ago(+1)

Sorry, American spelling only (no one said it would be fair)

magpy7 days ago(+2)

Incredible game! Suggestion: I want to see my "text file" on death, including typo. For screenshot potential, mainly.

Woe Industries6 days ago

Check out our new final score screen!

xyncht7 days ago (2 edits) (+1)

Pretty funny. Wrote a game intro and exported it before I noticed the death-on-typo thing.  Because the export is a text file, it doesn't save the font :(

xyncht7 days ago(+2)

For more FromSoft vibes, you should let the player save every 50-100 words (or maybe on paragraph breaks?) and then reset to the last save point on a typo.  Could be pretty good ;)

DurradonXylles7 days ago(+1)

Can't write dates with this in any format, they're considered typos.

Woe Industries6 days ago

Thanks for the heads up! Dates are now good to go.

